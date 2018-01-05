Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 January — 08 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s No7 : George Street-Ryde

Works description: Ironworks

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017329

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HAVENSTREET : On the Binstead bound side of the c/way : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: signpost replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017298

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne.at the junction with yarmouth Mian Road, outside a property called Hebberdens. : Po

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017299

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: STONEHAVEN, SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SERVICE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08943530

Cothey Way, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: UNIT 7 CYPRESS COURT COTHEY WAY RYDE I

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944842

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S AND OPP OF 8 ON REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, PO31 7NT

Works description: COWES 462084 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 7Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY & CWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3T0RX01