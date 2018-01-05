Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 January — 08 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s No7 : George Street-Ryde
Works description: Ironworks
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017329
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HAVENSTREET : On the Binstead bound side of the c/way : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: signpost replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017298
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne.at the junction with yarmouth Mian Road, outside a property called Hebberdens. : Po
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017299
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: STONEHAVEN, SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – RECONNECT WATER SERVICE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08943530
Cothey Way, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: UNIT 7 CYPRESS COURT COTHEY WAY RYDE I
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944842
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S AND OPP OF 8 ON REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, PO31 7NT
Works description: COWES 462084 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 7Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY & CWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3T0RX01
Friday, 5th January, 2018 8:25am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fVD
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓