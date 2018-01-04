Isle of Wight County Press to be printed elsewhere

After 10+ years the County Press will be changing where the paper is printed, following the Newsquest take over.

Newbury News Limited print plant

The Isle of Wight County Press has dropped the printing company they’ve been with for over a decade, and will now see the paper printed on Newquest presses.

Newsquest, who bought the County Press earlier this year, will be printing the Island weekly paper from this month (January).

Print company now folding
The County Press was the largest contract customers for Newbury News Limited, who, we’re told, had printed the paper for around 12-13 years.

A source from the company told OnTheWight that the CP pulling out – as well as Maidenhead Advertiser also leaving in January – has sped up the closure of the print plant, which was finding it increasingly difficult to compete with the larger group-owned print plants such as Newsquest.

The Newbury Weekly News will continue to run.

OnTheWight approached the County Press with a number of questions and will add their response when we hear back.

Source and Image: © Newbury Today

Thursday, 4th January, 2018 6:58pm

By

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight County Press, Media, Top story

