Another flood alert for the Isle of Wight issued

The flood alert will be removed by 4pm today say the Environment Agency.

Environment Agency have issued another Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight coast. They warn residents to “be prepared”.

The alert reads:

At time of high water, the tide is only expected to marginally exceed some sea walls.

There could be minor flooding to some coastal sea front roads and car parks and water levels will be high up slipways.

Impacts will not be as large as experienced yesterday lunchtime.

Time and date of high water 13:06 on 05/01/2018
Predicted astronomical tide level1.90 mAOD
Forecast surge height 0.33 m
Forecast high water level at Cowes2.23 mAOD or 4.82 mCD
Forecast wind directionSouth Westerly
Forecast wind strength Force 5

Friday, 5th January, 2018 11:08am

