Another flood alert for the Isle of Wight issued

Environment Agency have issued another Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight coast. They warn residents to “be prepared”.
The alert reads:
At time of high water, the tide is only expected to marginally exceed some sea walls.
There could be minor flooding to some coastal sea front roads and car parks and water levels will be high up slipways.
Impacts will not be as large as experienced yesterday lunchtime.
|Time and date of high water
|13:06 on 05/01/2018
|Predicted astronomical tide level
|1.90 mAOD
|Forecast surge height
|0.33 m
|Forecast high water level at Cowes
|2.23 mAOD or 4.82 mCD
|Forecast wind direction
|South Westerly
|Forecast wind strength
|Force 5
Friday, 5th January, 2018 11:08am
By Sally Perry
