Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 06 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 06 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 06 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP FROM NO 61 TO APPROX 46M SOUTH EAST ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 420103 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7WRMP02
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with noke common ML210024 : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting. Tm 3 way temp traffic lights. (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017988
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : o/s 5 Horsebridge Hill Jct Nicholson Street Cowes bound lane : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Cover requires replacing with new as is no longer serviceable. C/w is still under CIP guarantee. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights. (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017986
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Medina Way (Isle of Wight,NEWPORT) [82001081] SL-3621/025/1 : NEXT LIGHT (18)
Works description: streetlighting repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017894
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Cowes bound lane 60m before the jct with Lonsdale avenue : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. C/w still under CIP guarantee. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017985
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 March — 19 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: from Colwell Lane heading south for approximately 250m until junction with The Avenue (ML 620002) : Colwell Road-Fresh
Works description: Carriageway remedial works FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017933
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
05 March — 30 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Plyth Shute 200m west ML640318 : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: Drainage #15-150mtrs of highway ditch to clear, instalation of 200mtrs of 225mm pipe to connect ditch run and install 3 additional gullies SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017662
B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Appley Road to St Johns Hill (ML310093) : Alexandra Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017935
Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : Near to jct St Marys Rd : Denmark Road-Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017892
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : 30m from fairlee road : Halberry Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole and ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017889
Royal Exchange, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 47 : Royal Exchange-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017893
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the junc of CHATSWORTH AVENUE to approx 30m west on VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – Overlay – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY03
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Directly o/s the main entrance to Parkhurst Forest : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017912
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the jnc with Adelaide Place : West Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017906
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s 17 : Nodes Road-Northwood
Works description: ironwork repairs full recon
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017917
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Western side, J/o St John’s Rd at the signal light, defect located by the access cover at kerb line : Monkton S
Works description: ironwork repairs RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017914
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : High Street Wroxall jnc of West street. By the spar shop. of the 2 in the middle of the junction it is the on
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017922
B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : LIMERSTONE ROAD, SHORWELL, on Brighstone bound carriageway, from Walkers Lane( the end of the 30mph limit)
Works description: verge repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017920
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 230100a – start at the small roundabout end : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017962
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op Lynn bottom tip. : Briddlesford Road-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017919
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPP 34 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, SHANKLIN, PO37 7NZ
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY04
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Iron work adj/rep and paco SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017964
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Before the bus stop o/s The library : Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: road patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017963
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Jct Seaview Rd : Three Gates Road-Northwood
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017913
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
07 March — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 436189 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.211 and house no.213 ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140197 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017851
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.
Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ02
Church Hollow, Godshill, Isle of Wight
05 March — 02 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Bats Wing Tea Gardens.
Works description: Scaffold Licence to run from 5th March to 1st June 2018. Road closure already in place by others.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003790
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 18 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 18
Works description: SCAFFOLD licence – Lowes Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003469
Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Carisbrooke Road to entrance to Rec, 136m, ML 240325: Recreation Ground
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017862
St James Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length of footway from Oak Tree Way 91m (ML 163290) : St James Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and Surfacing ML 163290 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017861
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 March — 11 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 53
Works description: Skip Licence- 05/03-11/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003798
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 215 BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES 13 – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH02
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 TUTTONS HILL ON TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES – 27 – 437936 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading ON FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA02
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 March — 07 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 432550 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading ON FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB02
Monday, 5th March, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g50
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
