Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 06 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 06 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 06 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP FROM NO 61 TO APPROX 46M SOUTH EAST ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 420103 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7WRMP02

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with noke common ML210024 : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting. Tm 3 way temp traffic lights. (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017988

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : o/s 5 Horsebridge Hill Jct Nicholson Street Cowes bound lane : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Cover requires replacing with new as is no longer serviceable. C/w is still under CIP guarantee. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights. (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017986

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Medina Way (Isle of Wight,NEWPORT) [82001081] SL-3621/025/1 : NEXT LIGHT (18)

Works description: streetlighting repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017894

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Cowes bound lane 60m before the jct with Lonsdale avenue : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. C/w still under CIP guarantee. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017985

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 March — 19 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: from Colwell Lane heading south for approximately 250m until junction with The Avenue (ML 620002) : Colwell Road-Fresh

Works description: Carriageway remedial works FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017933

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

05 March — 30 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Plyth Shute 200m west ML640318 : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: Drainage #15-150mtrs of highway ditch to clear, instalation of 200mtrs of 225mm pipe to connect ditch run and install 3 additional gullies SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017662

B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Appley Road to St Johns Hill (ML310093) : Alexandra Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017935

Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : Near to jct St Marys Rd : Denmark Road-Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017892

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : 30m from fairlee road : Halberry Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole and ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017889

Royal Exchange, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 47 : Royal Exchange-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017893

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 March — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from the junc of CHATSWORTH AVENUE to approx 30m west on VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – Overlay – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY03

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Directly o/s the main entrance to Parkhurst Forest : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017912

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the jnc with Adelaide Place : West Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017906

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s 17 : Nodes Road-Northwood

Works description: ironwork repairs full recon

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017917

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Western side, J/o St John’s Rd at the signal light, defect located by the access cover at kerb line : Monkton S

Works description: ironwork repairs RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017914

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : High Street Wroxall jnc of West street. By the spar shop. of the 2 in the middle of the junction it is the on

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017922

B3399 Limerstone Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : LIMERSTONE ROAD, SHORWELL, on Brighstone bound carriageway, from Walkers Lane( the end of the 30mph limit)

Works description: verge repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017920

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 230100a – start at the small roundabout end : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017962

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op Lynn bottom tip. : Briddlesford Road-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017919

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 March — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPP 34 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, SHANKLIN, PO37 7NZ

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY04

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Iron work adj/rep and paco SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017964

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Before the bus stop o/s The library : Orchard Street-Newport

Works description: road patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017963

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Jct Seaview Rd : Three Gates Road-Northwood

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017913

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

07 March — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 436189 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.211 and house no.213 ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes

Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140197 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017851

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.

Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ02

Church Hollow, Godshill, Isle of Wight

05 March — 02 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Bats Wing Tea Gardens.

Works description: Scaffold Licence to run from 5th March to 1st June 2018. Road closure already in place by others.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003790

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 18 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 18

Works description: SCAFFOLD licence – Lowes Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003469

Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Carisbrooke Road to entrance to Rec, 136m, ML 240325: Recreation Ground

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017862

St James Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length of footway from Oak Tree Way 91m (ML 163290) : St James Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and Surfacing ML 163290 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017861

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 March — 11 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 53

Works description: Skip Licence- 05/03-11/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003798

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 215 BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL

Works description: COWES 13 – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH02

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 TUTTONS HILL ON TUTTONS HILL

Works description: COWES – 27 – 437936 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading ON FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA02

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 March — 07 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 432550 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading ON FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB02