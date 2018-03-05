Southern Vectis bus drivers and staff praised by Islanders and boss

Paula shares this news from Southern Vectis. We have to agree they did an amazing job of keeping as many buses on the road as was safe and were brilliantly responsive on social media. Ed

Southern Vectis managing director Andrew Wickham is heaping praise on his team of drivers and support staff – after the bus operator’s social media accounts were inundated with compliments from those travelling across the badly-hit island.

Andrew said,

“Our customers are always quick to tell us about our service – good or bad – and this very challenging week has been no different.

“Despite the best efforts of the ‘beast from the east’, the team here is doing absolutely everything possible to keep buses running because we know they are relied upon by so many.

“Southern Vectis drivers have had to call upon all their skills and experience to cautiously negotiate very tricky conditions, helping our customers reach their destinations safely. We’ve had countless messages praising them for their professionalism -and I agree with them.

“I have nothing but absolute admiration for them – and for the rest of our operations and customer services teams, for their sterling efforts. They too have had great feedback for the regular and detailed service updates that are keeping people informed about which buses are running and when.

“It really is a case of pulling together to try and ensure everyone across the Isle of Wight is able to travel if they need to.

“This has been a real test of our resilience, and I’m absolutely delighted that everyone at Southern Vectis has come through with flying colours. A job very well done. Congratulations to all those involved.”