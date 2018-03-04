Southern Water have just given OnTheWight an update and it’s pretty positive

Southern Water (SW) are countering claims that residents in the PO30 area could lose their water supply today (Sunday).

Warnings were initially announced early on Saturday evening that residents may experience either a loss of water supply or low pressure in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The reason for the potential loss of supply was due to a number of burst water pipes across the Island. Southern Water say they have been “working really hard to identify, and ensure as few customers as possible will be affected”.

SW: “No plans to stop the water supply”

Southern Water have told OnTheWight this morning,

“We currently have no plans to stop the water supply to anywhere on the Isle of Wight. “Our crews worked throughout the night to locate a number of bursts, which have all now been fixed. “We have put in place our resilience plans as a precaution in case of the worst case scenario, but at the moment everything seems to be progressing well and we have no reason to believe we will need to implement it.”

Better to be safe?

Age UK Isle of Wight has urged residents who know of elderly or vulnerable people to let them know and help fill pots, kettles etc.

URGENT NOTICE: We've been informed that residents in the PO30 area may lose water supply from 4pm. We have staff & volunteers out in the community informing as many clients as possible. Please fill baths, kettles etc & share this post to those who might be affected. Thank you. https://t.co/quZ83rtOXj — Age UK Isle of Wight (@AgeUKIW) March 4, 2018

MP gets involved

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, criticised Southern Water last night for their “lack of information”.

“I am concerned by the lack of information from @SouthernWater. They need to start communicating better.”

This morning he said,

“Water Supply issues update. There is still a major operation ongoing at County Hall. Maritime volunteers about to deliver water to those who need in and around Newport. Many offers of help. Fire, police, prisons & Council staff all engaged. Thank you all for great teamwork. More details from Council and Southern Water should be coming out soon.”

Get in touch

A telephone line for people with urgent queries about vulnerable people has been set up by the Isle of Wight Council: 01983 823426.

Southern Water are also urging residents to check private supplies for leaks and report any water showing to them on our 24 hour leak line: 0330 303 0146