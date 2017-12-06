Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 December — 09 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 2 AVENUE RD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08758138
Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Opposite primrose cottage : Godshill Road-Whitwell
Works description: Type1 edge of carriageway and top off with top soil
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017120
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : ML540269 between j/o St Boniroad and Madeira Vale : Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017184
The Grove, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 13 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : CP070 – The Grove Car Park : The Grove-Ventnor
Works description: Resurfacing Overlay VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017185
A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : See map : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: 2 way ttl, cut all trees to give 5.5m clearance TM 2 way lights(TR: Tree Pruning Request) GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017132
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JNC VICTORIA AVE AND HUNGERBERRY CLOSE AND OPP 50 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7NZ
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0008DECSD7RBH90
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER: From Co-Op entrance 250m south towards Freshwater Bay, ML 620056: Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017169
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 12 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08897012
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 11 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 435212 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw,fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HOUSEBOAT LITTLE BROOM EMBANKMENT ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 420778 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR2PHUJ01
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Grass verge j/o Upton Roadtr09 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: Dismantaling & removal of Fir tree
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017080
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way just before Ravens Oaks : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: c/w patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017135
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
07 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017209
Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114701017-00043
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 PLACE ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for commercial unit
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886755
B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
06 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Oakwood
Works description: Disconnection of service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114800130-00602
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 22/24D HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 411547 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQTE5DR03
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 56 ON BANNOCK ROAD
Works description: NITON – 442455 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim to permanent reinstatement in FOOTWAY AND VERGE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRKE0CE01
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 17 ON BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD
Works description: NITON – 409519 – Remedial Works Internal – to clear Internal Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQR38CU01
Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 December — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 21 AND 23 CASTLE COURT V ENTNOR PO38 1UE
Works description: VENTOR – 381690 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw, verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ18MNG01
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP LOWER ST CROSS FARM, DODNOR LANE
Works description: Recover 1 existing pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006CT002AP500237797800
Fishermans Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
08 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S DRFITWOOD FISHERMANS WALK BEMBRIDGE PO35 5SU
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 448625 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRPJ9PS01
Grenville Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 December — 20 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Kent Avenue, 50m, ML 160369: Grenville Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017125
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006CT002AP500250304600
Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141260 : Kent Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141260 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000016737
Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660593 : Marsh Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660593 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000016739
Node Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 18 NODE CLOSE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908918
Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3
Works description: EXCAVATE TO SUPPLY NEW GAS SERVICE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP900S30000122
Peacock Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS THE BUNGALOW
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114805318-01277
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 GLEBE GDNS WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE O
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08903298
St Josephs Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141206a Kent Avenue : St Josephs Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141206a EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000016738
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 150 WHITECROSS LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08788301
Wednesday, 6th December, 2017 7:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fRu
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓