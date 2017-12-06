Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 December — 09 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 2 AVENUE RD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08758138

Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Opposite primrose cottage : Godshill Road-Whitwell

Works description: Type1 edge of carriageway and top off with top soil

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017120

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : ML540269 between j/o St Boniroad and Madeira Vale : Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017184

The Grove, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 13 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : CP070 – The Grove Car Park : The Grove-Ventnor

Works description: Resurfacing Overlay VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017185

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : See map : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: 2 way ttl, cut all trees to give 5.5m clearance TM 2 way lights(TR: Tree Pruning Request) GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017132

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: JNC VICTORIA AVE AND HUNGERBERRY CLOSE AND OPP 50 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7NZ

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0008DECSD7RBH90

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: From Co-Op entrance 250m south towards Freshwater Bay, ML 620056: Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWR : BIT PARTRECON) FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017169

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 12 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08897012

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 11 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 435212 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw,fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HOUSEBOAT LITTLE BROOM EMBANKMENT ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 420778 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR2PHUJ01

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Grass verge j/o Upton Roadtr09 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: Dismantaling & removal of Fir tree

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017080

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way just before Ravens Oaks : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: c/w patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017135

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

07 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD: From Solent View Road to Bay View Road, 300m, ML 130070: Lower Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017209

Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114701017-00043

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 PLACE ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for commercial unit

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886755

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

06 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Oakwood

Works description: Disconnection of service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114800130-00602

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 22/24D HIGH STREET on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 411547 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQTE5DR03

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 56 ON BANNOCK ROAD

Works description: NITON – 442455 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim to permanent reinstatement in FOOTWAY AND VERGE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRKE0CE01

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 17 ON BANNOCK ROAD WHITWELL VENTNOR PO38 2RD

Works description: NITON – 409519 – Remedial Works Internal – to clear Internal Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQR38CU01

Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 December — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 21 AND 23 CASTLE COURT V ENTNOR PO38 1UE

Works description: VENTOR – 381690 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in fw, verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ18MNG01

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP LOWER ST CROSS FARM, DODNOR LANE

Works description: Recover 1 existing pole

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006CT002AP500237797800

Fishermans Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

08 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S DRFITWOOD FISHERMANS WALK BEMBRIDGE PO35 5SU

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 448625 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRPJ9PS01

Grenville Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 December — 20 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Kent Avenue, 50m, ML 160369: Grenville Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017125

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006CT002AP500250304600

Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141260 : Kent Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141260 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000016737

Marsh Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660593 : Marsh Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660593 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000016739

Node Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 18 NODE CLOSE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908918

Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3

Works description: EXCAVATE TO SUPPLY NEW GAS SERVICE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP900S30000122

Peacock Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS THE BUNGALOW

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114805318-01277

Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 GLEBE GDNS WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE O

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08903298

St Josephs Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141206a Kent Avenue : St Josephs Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141206a EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000016738

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 150 WHITECROSS LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08788301