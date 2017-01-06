Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Terminus Road
Location: at B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Terminus Road)
06 January — 10 January
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (High Street)
06 January — 10 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 January — 10 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Orchard Street
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street)
06 January — 10 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 January — 10 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Priory Drive
Location: at Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Priory Drive)
06 January — 10 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Langbridge
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)
06 January — 10 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 January — 10 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: O/S The Car Park: Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: Depression/Pothole. 1.4m X 1m X 45mm Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
06 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Nettlestone: Starting O/S Hunters Lodge And Moving Towards Gully Road Finishing O/S Glenton: Priory Drive-Nett
Works description: P/H’S X 14
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Jct High St, O/S Pier View.: Terminus Road-Cowes
Works description: Depression In C/W. Area Approx 3.7m X 1.5m. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
06 January — 10 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch: On The Bridge Deck:
Works description: Closure On Bridge For Trial Holes. Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
06 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 104
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 6th January, 2017 6:54am
By Sally Perry
