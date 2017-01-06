Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Terminus Road

Location: at B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Terminus Road)

06 January — 10 January

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (High Street)

06 January — 10 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 January — 10 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Orchard Street

Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street)

06 January — 10 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 January — 10 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Priory Drive

Location: at Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Priory Drive)

06 January — 10 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Langbridge

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Langbridge)

06 January — 10 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 January — 10 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: O/S The Car Park: Orchard Street-Newport

Works description: Depression/Pothole. 1.4m X 1m X 45mm Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

06 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Nettlestone: Starting O/S Hunters Lodge And Moving Towards Gully Road Finishing O/S Glenton: Priory Drive-Nett

Works description: P/H’S X 14

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: Jct High St, O/S Pier View.: Terminus Road-Cowes

Works description: Depression In C/W. Area Approx 3.7m X 1.5m. Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

06 January — 10 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch: On The Bridge Deck:

Works description: Closure On Bridge For Trial Holes. Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

06 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 104

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start