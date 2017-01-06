Make 2017 a year to shout about

Krissy shares this news from West Wight Sports Centre. Ed

As 2017 arrives you won’t be able to miss the ‘New Year, New You’ headlines plastered across the magazine stands. Experts telling you how it’s the perfect time to kick start your fitness routine and lose those pesky pounds you put on over the festive period with one too many mince pies.

And they’re not wrong. But while motivation is high for the first few weeks of the New Year, many of us struggle to keep that momentum going. Setting yourself a specific goal to work towards is shown to greatly increase your chances of sticking to your New Year resolutions.

That’s where West Wight Sports & Community Centre can help you!

Biggest ever calendar of sporting events

This year we are staging our biggest ever calendar of sporting events, and we’ve made sure there will be something to suit everyone.

Whether the last time you went for a run was the dreaded cross-country session back in high school, or if you’re a veteran triathlete looking to take your training to the next level, we have an event you won’t want to miss.

West Wight Winter Duathlon series

January kicks off with the first of our West Wight Winter Duathlon series. A gentle introduction to the sport, which increases in difficulty over the three events.

We’ve designed them to be the perfect way to help you train for our popular West Wight Triathlon in September. But if the thought of tackling them on your own is still too daunting, don’t worry you can enter as a team!

Isle of Wight Festival of Running

June sees the arrival of our very first Isle of Wight Festival of Running. A three day event packed full of races, activities and even a classic film showing!

It builds on our hugely successful Needles XC Half Marathon and Needles Junior Fun Run, and will incorporate 5k and 10k runs, Needles XC Marathon, and the SpyVelo Long Weekend – a half ironman distance event spread over the whole weekend.

Ten mile Chilly Hilly Race

December may seem a long way off, but if you’ve tackled the Needles XC Half Marathon, how about doing it in reverse!

The ten mile Chilly Hilly XC race is a great way to finish off your sporting year. But be warned. It gets muddy, and the chances of snow flurries are high!

Wet and wild

If swimming is more of your thing, then how about getting out of the pool and into the open water!

Entries are now open for the Solent Swim in September and the challenging Needles Swim in July. Both are important fundraising events for the Centre and in 2017 we are aiming for them to raise in the region of £40,000 for trust.

You have to be over 18 to take part in the swims, but if there are some young fitness fans in your family, then they are going to love our Junior Splash and Dash in July.

Open to anyone who can swim 25 metres or more, we make sure everyone goes home with a medal and certificate.

Want to know more?

For information on all these and more, check out our events calendar.

It’s our 40th anniversary in April and we’ve got something special planned.

Image: © Andy Eason

