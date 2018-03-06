Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 12 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 March — 08 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Medina Way (Isle of Wight,NEWPORT) [82001081] SL-3621/025/1 : NEXT LIGHT (18)
Works description: streetlighting repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017894
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 March — 19 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: from Colwell Lane heading south for approximately 250m until junction with The Avenue (ML 620002) : Colwell Road-Fresh
Works description: Carriageway remedial works FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017933
B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Appley Road to St Johns Hill (ML310093) : Alexandra Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017935
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018003
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Newport Road 188M NorthEast to junction of Birmingham Road (ML110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing (ML110009) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017947
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the junc of CHATSWORTH AVENUE to approx 30m west on VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – Overlay – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY03
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Directly o/s the main entrance to Parkhurst Forest : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017912
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
07 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APSE HEATH : ML 410077 – Post works (kerbing) : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: CIP Post work APSE HEATH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018001
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Western side, J/o St John’s Rd at the signal light, defect located by the access cover at kerb line : Monkton S
Works description: ironwork repairs RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017914
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : High Street Wroxall jnc of West street. By the spar shop. of the 2 in the middle of the junction it is the on
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017922
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPP 34 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, SHANKLIN, PO37 7NZ
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY04
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Iron work adj/rep and paco SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017964
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
08 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S BRAMBLEDOWN TO O/S MUTTERS NITON ROAD ROOKLEY ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 3NX
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0008MARSD7TEN39
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Before the bus stop o/s The library : Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: road patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017963
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Jct Seaview Rd : Three Gates Road-Northwood
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017913
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
07 March — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 436189 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01
Tuesday, 6th March, 2018 6:39am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g5f
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓