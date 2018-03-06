Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 12 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 March — 08 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Medina Way (Isle of Wight,NEWPORT) [82001081] SL-3621/025/1 : NEXT LIGHT (18)

Works description: streetlighting repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017894

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 March — 19 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: from Colwell Lane heading south for approximately 250m until junction with The Avenue (ML 620002) : Colwell Road-Fresh

Works description: Carriageway remedial works FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017933

B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Appley Road to St Johns Hill (ML310093) : Alexandra Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017935

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018003

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Newport Road 188M NorthEast to junction of Birmingham Road (ML110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing (ML110009) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017947

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 March — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from the junc of CHATSWORTH AVENUE to approx 30m west on VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – Overlay – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY03

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Directly o/s the main entrance to Parkhurst Forest : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017912

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

07 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APSE HEATH : ML 410077 – Post works (kerbing) : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: CIP Post work APSE HEATH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018001

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Western side, J/o St John’s Rd at the signal light, defect located by the access cover at kerb line : Monkton S

Works description: ironwork repairs RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017914

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : High Street Wroxall jnc of West street. By the spar shop. of the 2 in the middle of the junction it is the on

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017922

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 March — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPP 34 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, SHANKLIN, PO37 7NZ

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY04

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Iron work adj/rep and paco SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017964

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

08 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S BRAMBLEDOWN TO O/S MUTTERS NITON ROAD ROOKLEY ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 3NX

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0008MARSD7TEN39

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Before the bus stop o/s The library : Orchard Street-Newport

Works description: road patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017963

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Jct Seaview Rd : Three Gates Road-Northwood

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017913

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

07 March — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 436189 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01