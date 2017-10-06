Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works (for two nights at each location)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Melville Street,Sandown

Location: at Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Melville Street,Sandown)

07 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Melville Street,Sandown

Location: at Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Melville Street,Sandown)

07 October — 03 November

Road closure

Name: Melville Street,Sandown

Location: at Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Melville Street,Sandown)

07 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Love Lane,Cowes

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane,Cowes)

07 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Love Lane,Cowes

Location: at Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Love Lane,Cowes)

07 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Faiths Road,Cowes

Location: at St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Faiths Road,Cowes)

07 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: St Faiths Road,Cowes

Location: at St Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Faiths Road,Cowes)

07 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hale Common,Arreton

Location: at A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Hale Common,Arreton)

07 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Hale Common,Arreton

Location: at A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Hale Common,Arreton)

07 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Puckpool Hill,Seaview

Location: at Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Puckpool Hill,Seaview)

06 October — 17 November

Diversion route

Name: Puckpool Hill,Seaview

Location: at Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Puckpool Hill,Seaview)

06 October — 17 November

Clearway / no stopping

Name: Puckpool Hill,Seaview

Location: at Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Puckpool Hill,Seaview)

06 October — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead

Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)

06 October — 17 November

Road closure

Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead

Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)

06 October — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road,Cowes

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)

06 October — 17 November

Diversion route

Name: Newport Road,Cowes

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)

06 October — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road,Cowes

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)

06 October — 17 November

Diversion route

Name: Newport Road,Cowes

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)

06 October — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High Friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade (Eastbound),Ryde

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade (Eastbound),Ryde)

07 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Esplanade (Eastbound),Ryde

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade (Eastbound),Ryde)

07 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie)

06 October — 17 November

Diversion route

Name: Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie)

06 October — 17 November

Clearway / no stopping

Name: Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie

Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie)

06 October — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Victoria Avenue,Shanklin

Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Victoria Avenue,Shanklin)

06 October — 01 December

Diversion route

Name: Victoria Avenue,Shanklin

Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Victoria Avenue,Shanklin)

06 October — 01 December

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street, Sandown

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street, Sandown)

07 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: High Street, Sandown

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (High Street, Sandown)

07 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 132 – 134 Horsebridge Hill On Horsebridge Hill

Works description: Newport – 395501 – Other – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Juf4 As Cover Broken

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : Opposite Brannon Way : High Street-Wootton

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : Outside Number 49 : High Street-Wootton

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite Woodstock On Quarr Hill

Works description: Ryde – 370402 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Just North Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Worksnewport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Approching The Roundabout : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Opposite Meadowside : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Approching Meadowside : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Workslake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 58 Place Road On Place Road

Works description: Cowes – 435212 – Other – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 10m Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Cw From Existing Jrc14 To New Site Entrance

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: St Helens : Approching Junction To Upper Green Road : Station Road-St Helens

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton : Approaching Downend Road : Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works. Tm – 3 Way Lights / Road Closure Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Ferry Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 Ferry Road, East Cowes

Works description: Scaffolding – Blake Ashton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde – 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Pelham House, 9 Bath Road, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold – 1st Choice Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 117 Hunnyhill Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow End, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Meadow End , Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Test Hole On Main To Check Condition Of The Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Plot Adj To 47

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 October — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Thurstons, Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Monitoring Pressure Point

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start