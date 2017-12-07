Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: os82a marlborough rd ryde
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022W114713864-01048
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 December — 09 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 2 AVENUE RD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08758138
Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Opposite primrose cottage : Godshill Road-Whitwell
Works description: Type1 edge of carriageway and top off with top soil
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017120
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 08 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JNC VICTORIA AVE AND HUNGERBERRY CLOSE AND OPP 50 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7NZ
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0008DECSD7RBH90
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 14 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003655
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
07 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : From the Justion of Warden Road to roundabout Cloell Road 25m ML 620048 : The Avenue-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing (Bit – Part) ML 620048 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017242
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 12 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08897012
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 11 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 435212 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw,fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01
Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114701017-00043
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP LOWER ST CROSS FARM, DODNOR LANE
Works description: Recover 1 existing pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006CT002AP500237797800
Fishermans Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
08 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S DRFITWOOD FISHERMANS WALK BEMBRIDGE PO35 5SU
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 448625 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRPJ9PS01
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 December — 08 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006CT002AP500250304600
Node Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 18 NODE CLOSE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908918
Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 December — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3
Works description: EXCAVATE TO SUPPLY NEW GAS SERVICE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP900S30000122
Peacock Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS THE BUNGALOW
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114805318-01277
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 December — 12 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 GLEBE GDNS WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE O
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08903298
Thursday, 7th December, 2017
