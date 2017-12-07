Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: os82a marlborough rd ryde

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022W114713864-01048

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 December — 09 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 2 AVENUE RD SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08758138

Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Opposite primrose cottage : Godshill Road-Whitwell

Works description: Type1 edge of carriageway and top off with top soil

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017120

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 08 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: JNC VICTORIA AVE AND HUNGERBERRY CLOSE AND OPP 50 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT PO37 7NZ

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0008DECSD7RBH90

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 14 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 29 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003655

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : From the Justion of Warden Road to roundabout Cloell Road 25m ML 620048 : The Avenue-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing (Bit – Part) ML 620048 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017242

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 12 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08897012

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 11 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 435212 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw,fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01

Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114701017-00043

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP LOWER ST CROSS FARM, DODNOR LANE

Works description: Recover 1 existing pole

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006CT002AP500237797800

Fishermans Walk, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

08 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S DRFITWOOD FISHERMANS WALK BEMBRIDGE PO35 5SU

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 448625 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRPJ9PS01

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 December — 08 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006CT002AP500250304600

Node Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 18 NODE CLOSE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908918

Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 December — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3

Works description: EXCAVATE TO SUPPLY NEW GAS SERVICE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP900S30000122

Peacock Close, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS THE BUNGALOW

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114805318-01277

Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 December — 12 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 GLEBE GDNS WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE O

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08903298

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0