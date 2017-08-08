Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Ventnor Children’s Carnival Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ventnor Children’s Carnival
Location: at A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Children’s Carnival)
09 August — 09 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for Ventnor Main Carnival Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ventnor Main Carnival
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Main Carnival)
09 August — 09 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Festival
The closure is necessary due to holding of the Jack Up the 80’s music event
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde
Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)
09 August — 15 August
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde
Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)
09 August — 15 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Monkton Street
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)
09 August — 11 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 August — 11 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 60 : Monkton Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Haylands School 200m West Towards Play Lane, Ml 340638 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 21 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Between 170 And 172 Fairlee Road
Works description: Replacing A Pole In Footway Walkway In Carriageway Required For Pedestrians
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : J/O The Glade : Nettlestone Green-Nettlestone
Works description: Footway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : S/B C/W, At The Signal Lights J/O High St : Church Road-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Repairs,
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction With Guyers Road To Opp The Junction With Guyers Road On Gate Lane
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 16m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction With Gate Lane To Approx 14m North On Guyers Road
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 342629) : Garfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 1a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Exit To The Taxi Rank (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside Ashey Cottages (Ml 320223) : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Chapel St, Newport
Works description: Scaff App. 2 Chapel St, Newport – 08/08 – 14/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harding Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 31
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Home Farm Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 Home Farm Close, Merrie Gardens, Lake
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Mayfield Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Broken Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke College
Works description: Gas Service Installation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Popham Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 26 To O/S 34
Works description: Excavation In Footway For A New Electrical Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Salterns Cottage Salterns Road Seaview
Works description: No-Dig To Replace Existing Anti Flood Device In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 38 On St Marys Road
Works description: Cowes 422840 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westmill Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 34
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No 23
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
