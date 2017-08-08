Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for the Ventnor Children’s Carnival Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ventnor Children’s Carnival

Location: at A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Children’s Carnival)

09 August — 09 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for Ventnor Main Carnival Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ventnor Main Carnival

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ventnor Main Carnival)

09 August — 09 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Festival

The closure is necessary due to holding of the Jack Up the 80’s music event

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde

Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)

09 August — 15 August

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde

Location: at Smallbrook Lane (Public Footpath R50,Smallbrook,Ryde)

09 August — 15 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Monkton Street

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)

09 August — 11 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 August — 11 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 60 : Monkton Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Haylands School 200m West Towards Play Lane, Ml 340638 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Catherine Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Main Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 21 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Between 170 And 172 Fairlee Road

Works description: Replacing A Pole In Footway Walkway In Carriageway Required For Pedestrians

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : J/O The Glade : Nettlestone Green-Nettlestone

Works description: Footway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : S/B C/W, At The Signal Lights J/O High St : Church Road-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Repairs,

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction With Guyers Road To Opp The Junction With Guyers Road On Gate Lane

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 16m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction With Gate Lane To Approx 14m North On Guyers Road

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 342629) : Garfield Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 1a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Exit To The Taxi Rank (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside Ashey Cottages (Ml 320223) : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Chapel St, Newport

Works description: Scaff App. 2 Chapel St, Newport – 08/08 – 14/08

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Harding Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 31

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Farm Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 Home Farm Close, Merrie Gardens, Lake

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 Mayfield Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Broken Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carisbrooke College

Works description: Gas Service Installation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Popham Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 26 To O/S 34

Works description: Excavation In Footway For A New Electrical Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Salterns Cottage Salterns Road Seaview

Works description: No-Dig To Replace Existing Anti Flood Device In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 38 On St Marys Road

Works description: Cowes 422840 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westmill Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 34

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No 23

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start