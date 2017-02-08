Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th February 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (8th February 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

roadworks send help

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pyle Street
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 February — 10 February
Suspension of one-way
Name: Pyle Street
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Furrlongs
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Furrlongs)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Suspension of one-way
Name: Sun Hill
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
08 February — 10 February
Road closure
Name: Sun Hill
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is necessary due to works carried out on or near the Footpath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport
Location: at Petticoat Lane,Newport Footpath 211, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport)
08 February — 10 February
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport
Location: at Petticoat Lane,Newport Footpath 211, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport)
08 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Either Side Of The Speed Hump O/S 87.: Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: C/W Defects X 2
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 08 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops) To Junction With St Lukes Drive: Lane End
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From O/S Age Uk To The Pedestrian Crossing Point.: Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: C/W Defects X 5 Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: O/S 15, Opp 21 & At End Of Bitmac Road / Start Of Block Paving At High St End.: Sun Hill-Cowes – 16476
Works description: Collapsed Pipe Near Crown Court
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke: Footway Along Bowcombe Road Ml 230066: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 23 Great Preston Rd
Works description: Ryde – 358485 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road Ventnor: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Either Side Of 312
Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 8 – Junc Old Shute
Works description: Excavation Required For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: High Street – Victoria Street – Ventnor: High Street—Victoria Street-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7 On Bound Road
Works description: Freshwater – 363081 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatemnt
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Yarborough Road To Alfred Street, 210m, Ml 130036: Clarence Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Unit 1-2 Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Rd,Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml 20469: Greenways-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 50 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Replace Stopcock With Manifold Carry Out Flow Test
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 111 Landguard Road
Works description: Shanklin – 366577 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lansdown Gardens, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 10 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Gatcombe: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Chillerton Main Road, 87m, Ml 660429: Lansdown Gardens-Gatcombe
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gatcombe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 35
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 10
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Newport Road To Approx 115m N/W On Scotchells Brook Lane
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 115m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Swithins Crescent, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 11
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 269a
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape Is In Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Work in progress

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 8th February, 2017 6:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eYT

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*