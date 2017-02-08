Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pyle Street

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 February — 10 February

Suspension of one-way

Name: Pyle Street

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Pyle Street)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Furrlongs

Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Furrlongs)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Suspension of one-way

Name: Sun Hill

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

08 February — 10 February

Road closure

Name: Sun Hill

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sun Hill)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is necessary due to works carried out on or near the Footpath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport

Location: at Petticoat Lane,Newport Footpath 211, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport)

08 February — 10 February

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport

Location: at Petticoat Lane,Newport Footpath 211, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N211, Petticoat Lane, Newport)

08 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Either Side Of The Speed Hump O/S 87.: Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: C/W Defects X 2

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 08 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Bembridge Post Office (Lane End Shops) To Junction With St Lukes Drive: Lane End

Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: From O/S Age Uk To The Pedestrian Crossing Point.: Pyle Street-Newport

Works description: C/W Defects X 5 Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: O/S 15, Opp 21 & At End Of Bitmac Road / Start Of Block Paving At High St End.: Sun Hill-Cowes – 16476

Works description: Collapsed Pipe Near Crown Court

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 08 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke: Footway Along Bowcombe Road Ml 230066: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence

Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 23 Great Preston Rd

Works description: Ryde – 358485 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road Ventnor: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Wall Repairs Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Either Side Of 312

Works description: Excavate For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 8 – Junc Old Shute

Works description: Excavation Required For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: High Street – Victoria Street – Ventnor: High Street—Victoria Street-Ventnor

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7 On Bound Road

Works description: Freshwater – 363081 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatemnt

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Yarborough Road To Alfred Street, 210m, Ml 130036: Clarence Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Unit 1-2 Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Rd,Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Fit New Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml 20469: Greenways-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Grove Close, Ml F20283: Grove Close-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Replace Stopcock With Manifold Carry Out Flow Test

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 111 Landguard Road

Works description: Shanklin – 366577 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lansdown Gardens, Gatcombe, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 10 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Gatcombe: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Chillerton Main Road, 87m, Ml 660429: Lansdown Gardens-Gatcombe

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gatcombe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 35

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 10

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Newport Road To Approx 115m N/W On Scotchells Brook Lane

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 115m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Swithins Crescent, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 11

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 269a

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape Is In Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Work in progress

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0