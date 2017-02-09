Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

C/w pot holes, require filling X 6

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Madeira Road

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)

10 February — 14 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 February — 14 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The road closure is required for drainage works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Kings Road

Location: at The Ruskins, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Kings Road)

10 February — 14 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at The Ruskins, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 February — 14 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Vehicle Crossing construction by Steve Cox

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin

Location: at Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin)

09 February — 10 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 14 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: From The Ruskin To No 11/12: Kings Road-Bembridge – 88

Works description: Gully System Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 14 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From The Jnc Of Bonchurch Village Road To A Property Called Woodland Cottage.: Madeira Road-Ventnor

Works description: C/W Pot Holes, Require Filling X 6

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 23 Great Preston Rd

Works description: Ryde – 358485 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 8 – Junc Old Shute

Works description: Excavation Required For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 15

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7 On Bound Road

Works description: Freshwater – 363081 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Yarborough Road To Alfred Street, 210m, Ml 130036: Clarence Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Unit 1-2 Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Rd,Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Fit New Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Mayfield Road To Upper Yarborough Road, 305m, Ml 142256: Grange Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml 20469: Greenways-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 221 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Replace Stopcock With Manifold Carry Out Flow Test

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Sloop Inn, Wootton

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Newport Road To Approx 115m N/W On Scotchells Brook Lane

Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 115m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: From Junction With St Faiths Road To Mill Hill Road, 256m, Ml 140200: Shamblers Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Swithins Crescent, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

09 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 11

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start