Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
C/w pot holes, require filling X 6
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Madeira Road
Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)
10 February — 14 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 February — 14 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
The road closure is required for drainage works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Kings Road
Location: at The Ruskins, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Kings Road)
10 February — 14 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at The Ruskins, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 February — 14 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Vehicle Crossing construction by Steve Cox
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin
Location: at Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin)
09 February — 10 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 14 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: From The Ruskin To No 11/12: Kings Road-Bembridge – 88
Works description: Gully System Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 14 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From The Jnc Of Bonchurch Village Road To A Property Called Woodland Cottage.: Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: C/W Pot Holes, Require Filling X 6
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 23 Great Preston Rd
Works description: Ryde – 358485 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 8 – Junc Old Shute
Works description: Excavation Required For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 15
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7 On Bound Road
Works description: Freshwater – 363081 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Yarborough Road To Alfred Street, 210m, Ml 130036: Clarence Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Unit 1-2 Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Rd,Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Mayfield Road To Upper Yarborough Road, 305m, Ml 142256: Grange Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml 20469: Greenways-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 221 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 50 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Replace Stopcock With Manifold Carry Out Flow Test
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Sloop Inn, Wootton
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Scotchells Brook Lane On Newport Road
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Newport Road To Approx 115m N/W On Scotchells Brook Lane
Works description: Sandown – 358126 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 115m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw/Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: From Junction With St Faiths Road To Mill Hill Road, 256m, Ml 140200: Shamblers Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Swithins Crescent, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
09 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 11
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 9th February, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eZ8
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
