Pedestrianisation plans to be shared despite objection by ‘certain elements of business community’

The full programme of public consultations on the possible part-time pedestrianisation of a section of Ventnor’s High Street and the esplanade is set to be agreed by the Ventnor Town Council.

Read and contribute to the 8 readers' comments ↓

esplanade october 2017 ventnor

At next Monday night’s Ventnor Town Council meeting (12th March), a programme of public consultations is set to be agreed in relation to the possible part-time pedestrianisation of the esplanade, as well as a section of the High Street.

Since the ideas were first mooted, there has been a vociferous response by what’s being referred to as “certain elements of the business community”.

“No to pedestrianisation” campaign
Prior to the full details being made available, an anti-pedestrianisation poster campaign has been launched, a petition placed in the local newsagents – joined shortly after by a petition ‘for’ the plans – Anti-pedestrianisation poster campaign and at the last Ventnor Town Council meeting, councillors said that during public question time, “certain elements of the business community” had given a warning shot that they would be objecting as well as “demanding a decision be made” that night to not go ahead with any consultation.

Informed decisions
Undeterred by those events, a series of consultation events are planned in April for residents, businesses and landlords to ensure everyone is fully informed before any decisions are made.

In addition, it is reported in papers for Monday’s meeting that every resident will receive a 4-page A4 newsletter containing a summary of the extensive research on its impacts in other coastal towns, the known threats to the future of High Streets like Ventnor’s and details of the consultation meetings.

Live filming of the meeting
If you are not able to attend Monday’s meeting (starts at 7pm) you can follow from the comfort of your office or home through the live YouTube broadcast of the meeting (subscribe here).

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 9th March, 2018 8:08am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g5N

Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

8 Comments on "Pedestrianisation plans to be shared despite objection by ‘certain elements of business community’"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
bigj
There are two elements to this issue. 1 – Ventnor’s High Street Without a suitable alternative for vehicles, this just isn’t going to happen. Offer a ‘first hour free’ tariff to all parking spaces, on street and car park to attract custom. 2 – The Esplanade Your photograph clearly shows how close the diners are to moving traffic with their belching exhausts. The beach attracts the majority… Read more »
Vote Up60Vote Down
9, March 2018 9:22 am
David Bartlett

Just to be clear: the only decision that will be made about pedestrianisation at this Monday’s vtc meeting will be on the arrangements for the consultations about it.

Vote Up00Vote Down
9, March 2018 10:24 am
Colin

@bigj
That is a far better suggestion. I have never understood why traffic is neccessary along the esplanade especially during the beach season. There are car parks at either end and both roads are equally steep. I would suggest traffic be restricted along the esplanade from 9am to 9pm from easter to October.

Vote Up90Vote Down
9, March 2018 9:54 am
lucy
I think the pedestrianisation of the esplanade is a wonderful idea. There are 2 big carparks, one at either end. Kids will be safer when playing whist parents enjoy the cafes etc. Businesses will have more space for seating, the air and beaches will be cleaner. There could be markets and stalls and live music, with no worries about the safety. I can’t see any way in… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
9, March 2018 11:42 am
Tim
30 years ago the Esplanade looked like a war zone, for those who can’t remember what is now the Spyglass was a burnt out hotel frequented by drug dealers and their clients. The foresight and commercial risk taken by the owners of the Spyglass was a catalyst for others to follow leading to a major investment of private funding and development along the Esplanade. Why ride roughshod… Read more »
Vote Up3-3Vote Down
9, March 2018 11:38 am
lucy

Why would it do that? Access to the Spyglass wouldn’t be effected and all the other businesses (some owned by the same people) would have a better chance to thrive.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
9, March 2018 11:40 am
Tim

The point is that the businesses that have made major investments in Ventnor apparently feel that the pedestrianisation would be disadvantageous. As significant stake holders in the area these views deserve to be respected.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
9, March 2018 11:45 am
richard

When this was mentioned last month, I did raise the question about all the residential flats in that part of the High Street – how would these residents get access during the day for loading etc? Also, as somebody else mentioned, there isnt much sunlight in that part due to the profile of the buildings – not sure how all this outside seating would be attractive?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
9, March 2018 1:01 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*