At next Monday night’s Ventnor Town Council meeting (12th March), a programme of public consultations is set to be agreed in relation to the possible part-time pedestrianisation of the esplanade, as well as a section of the High Street.

Since the ideas were first mooted, there has been a vociferous response by what’s being referred to as “certain elements of the business community”.

“No to pedestrianisation” campaign

Prior to the full details being made available, an anti-pedestrianisation poster campaign has been launched, a petition placed in the local newsagents – joined shortly after by a petition ‘for’ the plans – and at the last Ventnor Town Council meeting, councillors said that during public question time, “certain elements of the business community” had given a warning shot that they would be objecting as well as “demanding a decision be made” that night to not go ahead with any consultation.

Informed decisions

Undeterred by those events, a series of consultation events are planned in April for residents, businesses and landlords to ensure everyone is fully informed before any decisions are made.

In addition, it is reported in papers for Monday’s meeting that every resident will receive a 4-page A4 newsletter containing a summary of the extensive research on its impacts in other coastal towns, the known threats to the future of High Streets like Ventnor’s and details of the consultation meetings.

Live filming of the meeting

If you are not able to attend Monday's meeting (starts at 7pm) you can follow from the comfort of your office or home through the live YouTube broadcast of the meeting.

