Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (9th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Bath Road roadworks signage

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
09 October — 11 October
Road closure
Name: Grange Road
Location: at Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Grange Road)
09 October — 11 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
09 October — 11 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carrigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Dudley Road
Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Dudley Road)
09 October — 20 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Victoria Street
Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Victoria Street)
09 October — 20 October
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Victoria Street
Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Victoria Street)
09 October — 20 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 October — 20 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Retaining wall repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Carisbrooke Road
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)
09 October — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Attrill’s Lane
Location: at Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Attrill’s Lane)
09 October — 11 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Benett Street
Location: at C66 Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Benett Street)
10 October — 12 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C66 Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 October — 12 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pitts Lane
Location: at Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Pitts Lane)
09 October — 11 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 October — 11 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Outside 135. : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Manhole Cover Has Slight Movement
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 20 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Duct Work In The C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 13 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : Ventnor Bound On The Inner Radius Of Bend Towardes Bust Stop. : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin
Works description: Vegetation Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of New Street To Approx 50m Sw On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Cw,Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : S/B C/W Opp 30 Ml310037 : New Road-Brading
Works description: Rebed C/Way Frane And Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: St Helens : J/O Eddington Rd To Attrills Cottage, Attrills Lane, St Helens : Attrills Lane-St Helens
Works description: Carriageway Repairs To H5 Lane,
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 17 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : R302 Carisbrooke Road, Newport Between Junctions With Recreation Ground Road And Cedar Hill. : Carisbrooke R
Works description: Masonry Repairs.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Benett Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Ml341285 O/S No.16 O/S See Entrance X 2 O/S No.6 X 2 O/S No.4 : Benett Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From Victoria Street To Albert Street (Ml540263): Dudley Road-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Opp 24 To Opp 28 On Grange Road
Works description: Shanklin – 407551 – Duct Overlays � Civils – Overlay � Lay Approx 32m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : Palmers Brook Footbridge : Park Road-Wootton
Works description: Repairs To Damaged Tubular Pedestrian Barrier
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Binstead : O/S ‘Dark Spinney’ Which Is By The Bend Near J/O Of Church Rd. : Pitts Lane-Binstead
Works description: Carriageway Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chale : Opposite Homemead On The Chale Green Bound Side Of The C/Way : Chale Street-Chale
Works description: C/Way Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Secton Of Trees Just Past Alvington Road : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Tree Assessment Works Under Stop/ Go Traffic Management
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 25 Forest Road Newchurch
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From 70m East Of The Jct With Hills Gate Rd To 340m East Of Hills Gate Rd On Pallance Rd, Cowes
Works description: No-Dig Sewer Relining Between Manholes
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : O/S No.63 And No.61 (Ml330249) J/O Bennett Street To J/O Dover Street : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: C/Way Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Jnc With Carisbrooke Road : Recreation Ground Road-Newport
Works description: C/Way Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Adjacent Little Princelett Cott : Ventnor Road-Newchurch
Works description: Dig Out Ditch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 29 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 109
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 Station Rd, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Test Hole On Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22/24d On High Street
Works description: Newport 411547 – Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 142
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Eastcliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 15 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: Scaffold – Blake Ashton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carlton House, 20 Holyrood Street, Newport Po30 5az
Works description: Scaffold – Sds Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Longdown Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Longdown Steps, Junction Of South Street
Works description: Installation Of Ducting In Footway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 164 Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 23a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Co-Operative Funeral Home, 76 Regent Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold – Md Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 St. Johns Rd, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
09 October — 15 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Front Of Shanklin Theatre
Works description: Skip – Island Skip Hire
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde, Po33 2te
Works description: Ryde 375013 – Overlay � Lay Approx 14mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway & Cway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

