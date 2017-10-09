Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

09 October — 11 October

Road closure

Name: Grange Road

Location: at Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Grange Road)

09 October — 11 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

09 October — 11 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carrigeway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Dudley Road

Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Dudley Road)

09 October — 20 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: Victoria Street

Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Victoria Street)

09 October — 20 October

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Victoria Street

Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Victoria Street)

09 October — 20 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 October — 20 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Retaining wall repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Clearway / no stopping

Name: Carisbrooke Road

Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)

09 October — 17 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Attrill’s Lane

Location: at Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Attrill’s Lane)

09 October — 11 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Benett Street

Location: at C66 Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Benett Street)

10 October — 12 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C66 Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 October — 12 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pitts Lane

Location: at Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Pitts Lane)

09 October — 11 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 October — 11 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Outside 135. : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Manhole Cover Has Slight Movement

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 20 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Duct Work In The C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 13 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Ventnor Bound On The Inner Radius Of Bend Towardes Bust Stop. : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: Vegetation Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 13 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Ventnor Bound On The Inner Radius Of Bend Towardes Bust Stop. : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: Vegetation Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of New Street To Approx 50m Sw On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Cw,Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : S/B C/W Opp 30 Ml310037 : New Road-Brading

Works description: Rebed C/Way Frane And Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: St Helens : J/O Eddington Rd To Attrills Cottage, Attrills Lane, St Helens : Attrills Lane-St Helens

Works description: Carriageway Repairs To H5 Lane,

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 17 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : R302 Carisbrooke Road, Newport Between Junctions With Recreation Ground Road And Cedar Hill. : Carisbrooke R

Works description: Masonry Repairs.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Benett Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Ml341285 O/S No.16 O/S See Entrance X 2 O/S No.6 X 2 O/S No.4 : Benett Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From Victoria Street To Albert Street (Ml540263): Dudley Road-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ventno

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Opp 24 To Opp 28 On Grange Road

Works description: Shanklin – 407551 – Duct Overlays � Civils – Overlay � Lay Approx 32m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : Palmers Brook Footbridge : Park Road-Wootton

Works description: Repairs To Damaged Tubular Pedestrian Barrier

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Binstead : O/S ‘Dark Spinney’ Which Is By The Bend Near J/O Of Church Rd. : Pitts Lane-Binstead

Works description: Carriageway Patching Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Chale : Opposite Homemead On The Chale Green Bound Side Of The C/Way : Chale Street-Chale

Works description: C/Way Patching Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Secton Of Trees Just Past Alvington Road : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Tree Assessment Works Under Stop/ Go Traffic Management

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 25 Forest Road Newchurch

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From 70m East Of The Jct With Hills Gate Rd To 340m East Of Hills Gate Rd On Pallance Rd, Cowes

Works description: No-Dig Sewer Relining Between Manholes

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : O/S No.63 And No.61 (Ml330249) J/O Bennett Street To J/O Dover Street : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: C/Way Patching Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Jnc With Carisbrooke Road : Recreation Ground Road-Newport

Works description: C/Way Patch Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Adjacent Little Princelett Cott : Ventnor Road-Newchurch

Works description: Dig Out Ditch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 29 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 109

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 Station Rd, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Test Hole On Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22/24d On High Street

Works description: Newport 411547 – Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 142

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Eastcliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 15 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9

Works description: Scaffold – Blake Ashton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carlton House, 20 Holyrood Street, Newport Po30 5az

Works description: Scaffold – Sds Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Longdown Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Longdown Steps, Junction Of South Street

Works description: Installation Of Ducting In Footway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 164 Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 23a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Co-Operative Funeral Home, 76 Regent Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold – Md Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 St. Johns Rd, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 18 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

09 October — 15 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Front Of Shanklin Theatre

Works description: Skip – Island Skip Hire

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde, Po33 2te

Works description: Ryde 375013 – Overlay � Lay Approx 14mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway & Cway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start