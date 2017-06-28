Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Beaper Shute
Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Beaper Shute)
28 June — 06 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion Northbound
Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion Northbound)
28 June — 06 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion Southbound
Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion Southbound)
28 June — 06 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Georges Approach
Location: at B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Georges Approach)
28 June — 14 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
28 June — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 04 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From The Old Stag To Outside No.14: Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 04 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport: From No.80 To Approching Junction Noke Common: Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Junction Noke Common : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Junction Hogan Road : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Matalan Roundabout, 153m, Ml 210003 : St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On Parkhurst Road At Junction Of Lonsdale Avenue Travelling Towards Cowes. : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Section Of Carriageway On Parkhurst Road Heading In Newport Direction Before Lonsdale Avenue. : Parkhurst R
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From York Road To Matalan Roundabout, 272m, Ml 210083 : St Georges Approach-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H1) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke : O/S Mill Cottage. Ml210099 : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Irownworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: North Of Junction Of Carpenters Road: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: South Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: North Of Junction With Carpenters Road: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 06 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: Just North Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor.: Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2a Mayfield Road Jct With Binstead Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : At The Back Of 7 Chatsworth Avenue, Tree Is On Victoria Avenue : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Pollard Tree
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: From Madeira Lane To 240m West Of Heathfield Road (Ml 620004): Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65sv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban:H2 Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: From Colwell Lane To Madeira Lane (Ml 620003): Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150u/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Brighstone Viaduct, Brighsone : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chale : Sheperds Chine. Atherfield : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield
Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : From Rew Lane 550m Northwest (Ml520072) : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Kerb Post Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Chilton Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Chilton Chine Brighstone : Chilton Chine—A3055 Chilton Lane, Brighstone
Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3021 Link Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Castle Street (Ml 110030) : Link Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp The Birches To Approx 144m Sw On Forest Road
Works description: Newport 409577 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Frise Jewellers, High Street, Freshwater
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Alvington Manor View, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cambridge Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Cambridge Road, East Cowes
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 1 To 11 Esplanade Road On Esplanade Road
Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Fw Joint Box In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 Linden Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 20 Manners View Newport Po30 5fa
Works description: Newport – 379894 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Osborne Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Ferry Road (Ml 140224) : Osborne Road-East Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Footpath 69, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 12 Solent View Rd Seaview Po3 4 5hy
Works description: Ryde 388785 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
28 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp St Catherines House , St Catherines Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodnutt Close, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
29 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 2
Works description: Relay Service From Farsie Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 6:59am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fpM
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓