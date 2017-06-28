Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 28th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Beaper Shute

Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Beaper Shute)

28 June — 06 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion Northbound

Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion Northbound)

28 June — 06 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion Southbound

Location: at A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion Southbound)

28 June — 06 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Georges Approach

Location: at B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Georges Approach)

28 June — 14 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

28 June — 14 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 04 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: From The Old Stag To Outside No.14: Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 04 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport: From No.80 To Approching Junction Noke Common: Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : From Junction Noke Common : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : From Junction Hogan Road : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Matalan Roundabout, 153m, Ml 210003 : St Georges Way-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H1) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On Parkhurst Road At Junction Of Lonsdale Avenue Travelling Towards Cowes. : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Section Of Carriageway On Parkhurst Road Heading In Newport Direction Before Lonsdale Avenue. : Parkhurst R

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From York Road To Matalan Roundabout, 272m, Ml 210083 : St Georges Approach-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H1, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H1) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke : O/S Mill Cottage. Ml210099 : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Irownworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: North Of Junction Of Carpenters Road: Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: South Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor: Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: North Of Junction With Carpenters Road: Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 06 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: Just North Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor.: Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 2a Mayfield Road Jct With Binstead Road Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : At The Back Of 7 Chatsworth Avenue, Tree Is On Victoria Avenue : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Pollard Tree

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater: From Madeira Lane To 240m West Of Heathfield Road (Ml 620004): Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65sv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Urban:H2 Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater: From Colwell Lane To Madeira Lane (Ml 620003): Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150u/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : Brighstone Viaduct, Brighsone : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct

Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Chale : Sheperds Chine. Atherfield : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield

Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : From Rew Lane 550m Northwest (Ml520072) : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Kerb Post Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Chilton Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : Chilton Chine Brighstone : Chilton Chine—A3055 Chilton Lane, Brighstone

Works description: Specialist Access Vegetation Removal

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3021 Link Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Castle Street (Ml 110030) : Link Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp The Birches To Approx 144m Sw On Forest Road

Works description: Newport 409577 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Frise Jewellers, High Street, Freshwater

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alvington Manor View, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Alvington Manor View, Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cambridge Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Cambridge Road, East Cowes

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : Outside The Entrance To Gurnard Pines (Ml 130072) : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory)) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 1 To 11 Esplanade Road On Esplanade Road

Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Fw Joint Box In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 48 Linden Rd, Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manners View, Newport, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 20 Manners View Newport Po30 5fa

Works description: Newport – 379894 – Remedial Reinstatement – Remedial Works Internal – To Clear Internal Defect Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Osborne Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : At The Junction With Ferry Road (Ml 140224) : Osborne Road-East Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Footpath 69, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 12 Solent View Rd Seaview Po3 4 5hy

Works description: Ryde 388785 – Remedial Works – To Clear Internal Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Catherines Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

28 June — 29 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp St Catherines House , St Catherines Road

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodnutt Close, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

29 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 2

Works description: Relay Service From Farsie Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0