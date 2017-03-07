Isle of Wight Soup event heads to Newport

Joe shares details of this upcoming Isle of Wight Soup event – Wednesday 8th March Quay Arts from 7.30pm. Ed

Isle of Wight Soup is a community crowd-funding venture, providing micro-grants to ideas and projects that benefit the Island.

At our dinners, up to four people have four minutes to make a presentation to the audience, who have all donated money at the door. The audience then eat free soup and vote for their favourite project. The project that receives the most votes goes home with all the money raised that night.

What is SOUP?

SOUP started six years ago in Detroit, USA, and has since spread across the globe.

There are around 15 events up and down the UK, including successful ones in Brighton and Guildford. On the Island, we started in 2016 with two events at Aspire, Ryde, where first the Ryde Skate Park, and then The Rainbow Club (pictured) went home with funds to help their causes.

SOUP goes on tour

2017 sees us adding an event at the Quay Arts Centre in Newport. Taking place on Wednesday 8 March, at 7.30pm.

Everybody is welcome – there is no age restriction, and while we suggest a donation of £4, you are free to give whatever you can afford.

You’ll get to hear about some great projects to benefit the Island (our only rule is that the money has to be spent on the Isle of Wight), eat delicious soup, and we even provide entertainment while you eat!

We will have four local organisations pitching for the funds donated by the audience:

Ability Dogs 4 Young People – providing young people with highly trained canine companions

Wave Project (IOW) – surfing lessons for disadvantaged children on the IOW

Meraki – handmade leather goods

@thestudio – free Mother and Baby fitness classes (in conjunction with the Women’s Centre)

We will also have entertainment from Richard Morris, who is playing songs from his new EP, “Stay Alive”.

Share your ideas

If you have an idea that you want help with, we’d love to hear from you. There are a couple of spaces available in March, and we have further events planned for 2017, so please get in touch.

To find out more and stay up to date with Isle of Wight Soup, visit their Facebook Page.

After following SOUP event will be on Tuesday 13 June, 6.30pm at Aspire in Ryde.

Image: gozalewis under CC BY 2.0

