Isle of Wight weather warning for ice later today

There has been some snow on the Isle of Wight todauy (see our Facebook post about Ventnor and the replies), but the Met Office has now issued a severe weather warning for the Isle of Wight for Ice.

Valid 4pm Monday to 11am on Tuesday, the warning reads:

Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Monday afternoon and last overnight into Tuesday morning.

There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.

Monday, 11th December, 2017 10:31am

