Isle of Wight’s drug and alcohol recovery service extended until 2019

This in from the Isle of Wight NHS. Ed
The Island Recovery Integrated Service (IRIS) which was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) earlier this year has been extended.
IRIS which is an NHS drug and alcohol recovery service funded by Public Health is celebrating their successful bid to extend their contract from October 2017 – 31st March 2019.
The contract for adult and young people across the Island started in October 2014 and brought together the three services previously provided by the Trust’s IDAS, Cranstoun, and the Isle of Wight Council, Get Sorted.
Personalised recovery focused treatment
IRIS is accessible from locations across the Island and offers assessment and personalised recovery focused treatment for people who misuse drugs and alcohol.
The highly trained and skilled staff members work with people to achieve their goals in treatment by offering recovery focused treatment such as, drug detoxification, one to one support/group support, advice and information, needle exchange, alcohol detoxification and much more. In addition they are also able to provide support for families and carer of drug and alcohol misusers.
Nikki Whatley-Walsh, Interim Service Manager and Substance Misuse Social Worker, said,
“We are delighted to receive a rating of ‘Good’ by the CQC and fully acknowledge our Team’s efforts in sustaining this achievement.”
Clare George, Substance Misuse Nurse, added,
“We will continue to work to a Recovery Focused Model offering innovative and current treatment Pathways for the best outcome of our Clients.”
Wednesday, 8th November, 2017 2:00pm
By Jo Cram
