IT issues at Red Funnel will affect bookings and calls today: Details within

Customers wishing to book or speak to Isle of Wight ferry company, Red Funnel, will not have much luck to, as the company say they’re experiencing a number of IT issues.

The following services are currently unavailable:

Online bookings

Telephone bookings

Customer account enquiries

NPR (number plate recognition) at check-in

A spokesperson for Red Funnel told News OnTheWight,

“We ask that all customers with existing bookings for travel with us today to please have their e-tickets available to be checked on arrival. “Customers who wish to travel today, but do not currently have an existing booking, can purchase Day Return and Single tickets from the East Cowes and Southampton Vehicle Ferry ticket offices.”

Foot passenger tickets for the Vehicle Ferries can also be purchased from the ticket machines at both terminals as normal.

The spokesperson went on to say,

“We are currently in the process of investigating the issues and hope to have all systems back online soon. In the meantime, we apologise for any inconvenience caused to affected customers. “For the latest updates, please check our Service Status on the Website.”

Image: © Red Funnel