It’s amazing: Free maze puzzles from Wight Trash drawn by Guinness World Record holder

Here’s the perfect activity to keep yourself occupied during lock down (especially on a rainy day).

Isle of Wight skateboarding brand, Wight Trash, have had two free maze puzzles created for them by maze-creating record holder, Eric Eckert, aka Idrawmazes on Instagram.

Eric holds the Guinness World Record for the largest hand-drawn maze and kindly created a couple of Wight Trash mazes for the much-loved brand.

Don’t forget to tag Wight Trash

Zoe Thompson from Wight Trash says,

“So if you want to kill a few minutes then download them for free, print them out, and have a go. Colour them in and don’t forget to tag us in your completed ones.”

Download the mazes from the Wight Trash Website. And once you’ve finished the puzzles, check out this time lapse of Eric drawing the current Guinness World Record for the largest hand-drawn maze (1,072.08 square feet).