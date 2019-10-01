It’s International Day of Older Persons: A day to celebrate important contributions older people make to society

Today (1st October) is International Day of Older Persons. The United Nations General Assembly voted in 1990 to establish 1st October as the International Day of Older Persons to highlight the important contributions that older people make to society.

The day is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges of ageing in today’s world, something those who choose to work for a living past retirement age can often come up against.

Strong network

The beautiful Isle of Wight with its slower pace of life does attract retirees, but these valuable members of the community, as well as those who have lived here their entire lives often contribute a great deal through the voluntary sector, with their time, experience and sought-after skills.

No stranger to technology, you’ll find many older people on places such as the Facebook Heritage groups sharing their old photos and memories of growing up on the Island.

Living longer

The United Nations say,

Between 2017 and 2030, the number of persons aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 46 per cent (from 962 million to 1.4 billion) globally outnumbering youth, as well as children under the age of 10.

Here on the Isle of Wight, according to the latest projections the number of 65 to 84 year olds on the Island by 2026 will increase by 22.6% and the 85+ population will increase by 24.6%.

Find out more

