It’s not too late to share your very own Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes

Over the last year the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes project has been celebrating remarkable people who have done remarkable things whilst living on the Island. There have been several fantastic exhibitions, a series of talks, workshops and even a travelling Museum!

In fact you can still see Carisbrooke Castle Museum’s exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes which runs until the end of October half-term.

Share your Isle of Wight pride

In the last 12 months museum curators, local experts and the general public have been adding their Heroes to the Hidden Heroes Website (discover them here).

There is still time to add your very own Heroes to the Website.

Who is your Hidden Hero?

Do you have a relative or ancestor who has achieved something of note whilst on the Isle of Wight?

Perhaps it’s Auntie Mabel, who pulled her children out from the rubble of a bombed building during the war; or a relative who worked as a midwife delivering babies for 30 years; or the friend down the road who invented something incredible in their garden shed.

Your Heroes can be as wide-reaching as you like. It’s all about unearthing the people who haven’t been acknowledged.

How to do it

To share details of your Hidden Heroes simply pop over to the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Website and complete the form to send your stories and photos.

You can submit as many Hidden Heroes as you like, don’t feel like you have to hold back. This way, the pride you have in your ancestors can be shared with the rest of the Isle of Wight.

Image: brian-m under CC BY 2.0