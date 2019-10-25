It’s World Pasta Day – what’s your favourite dish and where to have it?

Did you know Friday 25th October 2019 is World Pasta Day? Neither did we until long-time OnTheWight reader Seb (who’s been giving us the heads-up on story ideas for many years) got in touch thinking it may be of interest to readers.

Whether you love your pasta covered in a rich tomato sauce, creamy Carbonara, fresh basil pesto or even a French dressing (this great as a salad pasta with red onion, bell peppers, capers and vegan frankfurters with a sprinkling of fresh Parmesan on top) today is the day to celebrate all things pasta.

The World Pasta Congress

The official World Pasta Day came into being in 1995 as part of the World Pasta Congress.

According to the Website, Days of the Year,

Experts from all over the world came together to discuss the glories of the noodle, with particular emphasis on the importance of spreading knowledge of the world’s panorama of pasta. This organisation uses World Pasta Day to promote the eating of pasta, along with its cultural and culinary importance.

What and where’s your favourite?

Share your favourite pasta dish and favourite place to eat it on the Isle of Wight so we can all give it a go.

Image: Eaters Collective under CC BY 2.0