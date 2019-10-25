Interactive Map allows you to find properties or sites on the At Risk Register

Historic England have created a great interactive map, highlighting buildings and sites around the country that they have added to the At Risk Register.

The interactive map allows users to zoom into an area, click on the bulding or site and find out more details about the listing.

What a listing means for the building or site

A spokesperson for Historic England told OnTheWight,

“Buildings and sites are added to our Heritage at Risk Register because they are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.”

As reported by OnTheWight last week, two Isle of Wight Conservation areas have been added to the At Risk Register, Sandown and Ryde.

What this means in real terms is that both those areas will now be opened up to grant funding opportunities from Historic England and other bodies such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Running for 21 years

The Register has been going for the past 21 years and is used to bring attention to places in need of ‘TLC’.

It’s hoped that a listing will help galvanise interested groups in coming together to help find solutions.

See the map

To see the interactive map visit the Historic England Website.

To find out more about buildings and monuments that are At Risk visit the Historic England Website.