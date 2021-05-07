I’ve voted in the 2021 Isle of Wight elections, what happens now?

If you are wondering why you’re not waking up to the results of the 2021 Isle of Wight elections that’s because this year Covid has forced a change to proceedings.

Usually the count – held at Medina Leisure Centre – starts from just after 10pm on the night of the polling.

Social distancing rules mean the number of people in the main hall where the count takes place has been reduced, so this year ballot papers will be counted:

Today (Friday) for the Isle of Wight council elections

On Saturday for the town, parish and community council elections

Police and Crime Commissioner votes being counted on Monday.

News OnTheWight will bring you the results of the first count later today.