I’ve voted in the 2021 Isle of Wight elections, what happens now?

Here’s why you haven’t woken up this morning to the results from the local elections

If you are wondering why you’re not waking up to the results of the 2021 Isle of Wight elections that’s because this year Covid has forced a change to proceedings.

Usually the count – held at Medina Leisure Centre – starts from just after 10pm on the night of the polling.

Social distancing rules mean the number of people in the main hall where the count takes place has been reduced, so this year ballot papers will be counted:

  • Today (Friday) for the Isle of Wight council elections
  • On Saturday for the town, parish and community council elections
  • Police and Crime Commissioner votes being counted on Monday.

News OnTheWight will bring you the results of the first count later today.

Friday, 7th May, 2021 8:27am

Fred Karno

What happens now? Answer – Nothing! Your Council Tax will keep going up into the stratosphere!

7, May 2021 8:50 am
ian123

And the expectation, as shown by the few counts overnight, is that verification and counting will be a slow process, with a lot of just-received postal votes, and all the virus precautions.

7, May 2021 9:09 am
