IW Humanists discuss ‘God on Trial’ with the Tippling Philosopher

The Isle of Wight Humanists return to Riverside Centre on Tuesday 13th November, continuing with their laest season of lectures.

The Humanists welcome back Jonathan Pearce, a philosopher, author and blogger who will be skillfully guiding them through a range of arguments against the existence of the classical idea of God.

He will offer some novel arguments that challenge the concept of an omniscient, omnipotent, omnibenevolent God. Be sure for some interesting Q&A.

Tippling Philosopher

Jonathan is a teacher and author who has dedicated many years of his life to all manner of things philosophical and theological.

He is a founder member of the Tippling Philosophers, a friendly group of disparate believers and non-believers based in Hampshire, and is also a founder author for the Skeptic Ink Network (SIN), and presently blogs at A Tippling Philosopher on Nonreligious Channel at the Patheos network.

Classical Theism Under the Spotlight

His books include Not Seeing God: Atheism in the 21st Century, The Little Book of Unholy Questions, Did God Create the Universe from Nothing?, 13 Reasons to Doubt and The Nativity: A Critical Examination.

Much of the content of this talk is expanded in his ebook The Problem with “God”: Classical Theism Under the Spotlight.

Where and when

The event takes place on 13th November at 7pm at Riverside Centre, Newport Quay.

Entry is free.

For more information about the Isle of Wight Humanists see their Website.

Our thanks to the Isle of Wight Humanists for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Image: © Paul S Jenkins under CC BY NC SA 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.