Isle of Wight Radio announce their 2018 Local Heroes

There was a standing ovation last week (Thursday 8 November) for the overall winner of Isle of Wight Radio’s 2018 Local Heroes Awards.

For more than 40 years, Brading’s Barbara Creed has been improving the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of young Islanders.

The youth worker was named Overall Local Hero, at the Cowes Yacht Haven event, supported by Wightfibre.

Barbara Creed said:

“I’m in a bit of shock. I didn’t expect it at all. This is my first night off in nearly 42 years. But I absolutely love my job! “It will go to the youth centre with all the other trophies. It will have…pride of place there. That’s not just for me, it’s for everybody.”

Isle of Wight Radio’s Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by Beacon Magazine, was won by the inspirational Ron Bowler (pictured below), who has spent decades helping to run Mountbatten’s annual Walk The Wight. Ron Bowler said:

“I’m gobsmacked. I’m used to being on the other side and doing presentations. I’m just overwhelmed…”

Other award winners include The Freshwater Coffee House. Owners Becky and Stefan were “…a bit overwhelmed, actually”, when they were handed the Customer Service accolade, sponsored by WRS Systems.

The Charmes Care Best Carer award was handed to Sarah Lacey. Jan Cave won the Best Neighbour award, sponsored by Hose Rhodes Dickson.

The Fundraiser award, sponsored by PC Consultants, went to the Isle of Wight Stormtrooper who walked to Paris for Island children’s charity Layla’s Trust. Cowes’ Ben Allen said:

“[We are] five guys having a bit of fun, but at the same time bringing awareness to a fantastic cause on the Isle of Wight. [It] is just massively humbling”

The Inspirational Leader award, sponsored by Inflight Peripherals, went to Sandi Gibbs. Sue Clerkin, who spends her week helping at a number of charities, was named Best Volunteer, sponsored by Central Garage.

The Emergency Service Award, sponsored by Medina Food Service, was lifted by the team from Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat. Mark Birch said,

“We don’t get a lot of thanks. To have this achievement and to be here for this award…is beautiful.”

The Make A Difference In the Community award, sponsored by Island Roads, was won by the team at Seaview Village Community Shop. Island Speedway’s Barry Bishop and Martin Widman were crowned Sporting Achievers, sponsored by The Island Riding Centre. “Go Live Granny” Lyn Blackledge won Isle of Wight Radio’s Tourism Ambassador award, sponsored by Wightlink.

Young Achiever Emma Simpson’s award, which was sponsored by The Needles Landmark Attraction, was picked up by her mum and grandad.

