IWC back-pedaling on charging for overnight on-street parking – Guess what they claimed

At last night’s Isle of Wight council cabinet meeting, it was revealed there is no intention to charge for overnight on-street parking, as stated in the draft budget proposals.

The proposals which were released at the end of last month stated that the council planned to introduce a £1 overnight parking charge for on-street parking on the Island.

‘A typo’

It was revealed last night by the Cabinet member responsible, Cllr Ian Ward, that this was ‘a typo’ and should have stated the charge was for ‘off-street chargeable areas’.

It’s not known why the council took so long to correct the error, given how widely reported it has been in the media over the last nine days.

Image: alfmelin under CC BY 2.0

