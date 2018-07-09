Jack Barnes joins Ventnor Exchange as first creative apprentice

Earlier this month Ventnor Exchange welcomed their first Creative Apprentice to the team, a recent graduate of Platform One Music College, Jack Barnes.

The new role brings with it a fantastic opportunity to understand life behind the scenes at not only Ventnor Exchange, but also Quay Arts in Newport.

Q&A with the new apprentice

The team at the Exchange are full immersed in organising the upcoming Ventnor Fringe Festival – which takes place between 7th to 12th August – but Festival Director, Jack Whitewood, grabbed a moment to find out more about his younger namesake.

Q: It’s your first week as an apprentice at Ventnor Exchange, how’s it been so far?

It’s been super exciting, I’ve never worked in such a relaxing environment before, it’s absolutely wonderful.

Q: What should we know about you?

I’m 100% the most punk person ever employed through the Isle of Wight Council, there’s nothing I enjoy more than having a beer and making some sweet music with my mates.

Q: What are you most looking forward to from the experience?

I’m really looking forward to meeting and networking with all the interesting people who take part in the Fringe Festival. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.

Q: Any surprises so far?

When you start a new job everyone wants to make you a cup of tea

Q: You’re also working with Quay Arts in this role, how important do you think it is for the Island’s creative organisations to work together?

Personally, I think the teamwork of arts organisations is super important, especially for people who are growing up on the Island. Young people need all the opportunities they can get to be creative and the Island’s arts organisations are doing a great job!

Q: Any tips on what new music we should be listening to?

Idles are one of the best British punk bands around at the moment, they’re deffo worth checking out. Slowthai is really sick too, he’s a rapper from Northampton and is such a friendly and cool guy.

Find out more by popping over to the Ventnor Exchange Website.

Location map

View the location of this story.