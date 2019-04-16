Jack Up The Weekend postponed for ‘technical reasons’

If you have tickets for the Jack Up The Weekend event due to take place at Medina Theatre this weekend, please note that due to “technical reasons” the two night event has been postponed.

Sarah Moss said,

“We’re sorry to advise that owing to technical reasons outside of our control the two concert nights due to take place this coming Easter weekend at Medina are to be postponed and rescheduled to a date (to be confirmed ASAP) this coming Autumn.”

She went on to say,

“We are passionate about ensuring the best possible experience at our events and deeply regret any inconvenience bought about by this change of circumstance. Both From The Jam and Big Country will however be returning to the Island to perform two headline sets on the same night.”

Keep hold of your tickets

Organisers ask ticketholders to keep hold of their original concert ticket(s). The revised date will include two headline bands for the price of one.

