January a ‘testing time’ for highway maintenance teams says councillor

Island Roads crews have dealt with their busiest month ever in terms of winter maintenance activity.

During January, 14 gritting runs were undertaken using around 400 tonnes of salt/grit. On January 12 alone, 100 tonnes were used on three separate runs as heavy rain throughout the day turned to ice at night.

30 staff used

Nearly 30 winter maintenance staff were used during the month which also saw high winds and heavy rainfall, as well as freezing conditions.

Despite the heavy use of salt in January, the stocks remain high and there will be plenty left in reserve for the rest of the season.

Gilbey: January “a very testing time”

Cllr Jon Gilbey, IW Council member responsible for the highways PFI, said: