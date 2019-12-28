Jazzy Heath releases debut album, ‘World Of My Own’

The pop singer, songwriter, musician, producer and sound engineer, Jazzy Heath, who grew up on the Isle of Wight but is now living in Japan, has this week released her debut album, World Of My Own.

A former student in Commercial Music at Platform One College of Music, Jazzy has performed at music festivals in UK, the Czech Republic, Greece, Germany and Spain. You may well have seen her perform on the Island at the IW Festival, Bestival or Cowes Week.

A musical biography

Hot on the heels of her four EPs, launched throughout the year, the album is a biography of her time spent living in the middle of nowhere in an old converted purple ambulance and then making the move to Tokyo, Japan with just two suitcases and a ton of music in her head.

The songs include themes about her fundamental personality, love, struggle, songs she had fun making, as well as some you may have heard her play live.

You can listen to (and buy) the album World Of My Own on all the usual download/streaming services here.

All change in the New Year

Following the album launch there are new changes on the horizon for Jazzy, so make sure you follow her on social media to stay in the loop.



