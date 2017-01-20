Joanna Kori’s Future reCollections: Don’t miss private view on Saturday

Isle of Wight artist, Joanna Kori, winner of the 2015 Quay Arts Open competition, will be opening her latest exhibition Future reCollections in the West Gallery tomorrow (Saturday 21 January) between 1–3pm (all welcome).

Jo will be presenting an exhibition of “six tableaux, forming a response to previous and current uses of the Quay Arts building”.

She’s has been working towards the exhibition for the last year, creating more than 1,000 pieces for it.

Constructed from gum-strip paper and linseed oil, see the history of Quay Arts come alive in the gallery through theatrical suspensions and digital intervention; the pigeons, the beer barrels, the food and the music, all representing a romantic vision of the past, present and future. Joanna Kori describes the dynamics of making her installations as a “pendulum movement between casting and drawing with the gum-strip tape – an archaeology of touch.”

If you can’t make it along tomorrow, the exhibition runs until Sat 1st April, but there are also a number of activities and events taking place over the coming weeks related to the exhibition.

Drawings By Joanna Kori / Sat 21 Jan – Mon 27 Mar / Café Wall

Young Quay Response Exhibition / Sat 21 Jan – Sat 18 Feb / Clayden Gallery

Newport Quay Through The Ages Talk by Brian Greening / Wed 25 Jan / 7.30pm

Walk & Talk Gallery tour with Joanna Kori / Thu 26 Jan / 6pm

Free Family Pigeon Drop-In with Joanna Kori / Sat 25 Feb / 1 – 4pm

Drawing as Time & Motion’ Workshop with Joanna Kori / Sunday 12 Mar / 10am – 4pm

