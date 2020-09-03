Jobs at risk at Costa Coffee branches in restructure plans

Jobs at Costa Coffee branches on the Isle of Wight could be at risk as the coffee shop chain announces plans to streamline ‘in-store structures’.

The company closed nearly all 2,700 of its UK stores for six weeks during the Coronavirus Lockdown and all staff were put on the furlough scheme with their salaries topped up by Costa to 100% for 12 weeks.

Unclear how many jobs at risk

With branches in Ryde, Newport, Cowes and at the Hospital, News OnTheWight has asked Costa how many Islanders’ jobs are at risk.

Costa Coffee say they’re unable to share information regarding locations.

An extremely difficult decision to make

Neil Lake, Managing Director for Costa Coffee UK and Ireland said:

“Today’s announcement to our store teams was an extremely difficult decision to make. Our baristas are the heart of the Costa business and I am truly sorry that many now face uncertainty following today’s news. “We have had to make these difficult decisions to protect the business and ensure we safeguard as many jobs as possible for our 16,000 team members, whilst emerging stronger ready for future growth. “As a proud member of the UK high street, we remain committed to the role Costa plays in supporting the economic recovery of the country, but today I want to say a huge thank you to all of our team members that are affected by this announcement and we will be supporting you throughout this process.”

Our thoughts are with those whose jobs are at risk.