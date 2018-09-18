Joe Davies resigns as Isle of Wight Member of Youth Parliament

Just over a year ago Isle of Wight teenager, Joe Davies, became the Island’s Member of Youth Parliament (MYP).

With just days before Joe heads off to Oxford University to read History and Politics at Wadham College (Founded in 1610 and has seen the likes of Michael Foot and Professor Marcus du Sautoy graduate there), Joe has announced his resignation as the Island’s Member of Youth Parliament.

A great ambassador for the Island

Joe has been an active ambassador for the Island in the Youth Parliament. He received a standing ovation earlier this year for his ‘decriminalisation of homosexuality’ speech and has been a strong advocate on the campaign for votes at 16 and 17.

In his usual style, Joe delivers his resignation via video – the form of media most young people prefer.

Joe says,

“Today, with a heavy heart, I formally announce my resignation from the United Kingdom Youth Parliament. It’s been an immense privilege representing the young people of the Isle of Wight for the last 17 months, and I’ve honestly had the time of my life. “Whilst I wish I could keep doing this forever, I think it does my constituents a disservice to continue as their representative when my main focus will be on my studies at university beginning in two weeks time. “I will always look back on my time as the MYP with pride, and I’ll always be looking for ways to support those who come after me, and improve the lot of the young people of our beautiful Island. “I should probably wrap this up now, as I’m getting a little bit emotional. Thank you to everybody who has supported me on this incredible journey. Thank you, Isle of Wight. It’s been a blast.”

Oxford’s gain is the Isle of Wight’s loss. Best of luck Joe over the next few years. We’re sure that we’ll be hearing about you again in the future.

