Joe Davis becomes Isle of Wight’s latest member of UK Youth Parliament

The Isle of Wight has a new Member of the UK Youth Parliament.

Joe Davis, who is 17 years old and from Newport, polled over 88 per cent of the votes out of the total of five candidates and has been elected.

Warrick O’Harrow came second with eight per cent of the votes and has been elected as Deputy Youth MP.

In his election manifesto, Joe says the main issues he will focus on will be ensuring young people have a voice on Europe; tackling discrimination and xenophobia and political representation for young people.

In response to news of his win, Joe said:

“I was in the school library with my friends when I found out I had won so I had to celebrate silently! I am so happy and I am really looking forward to starting. “I understand people who are cynical about the work of Youth MPs but I think now, more than ever, young people on the Island need representation. I really care about speaking up for young people. We don’t have a voice. We need that voice.”

Outgoing Youth MP Connor Dyer, added:

“Big congratulations to Joe on his election as the next Youth MP for the Island. From what I’ve seen in his manifesto, I’m sure Joe is going to be great in the role. He seems to have a real passion for Island issues, and that is going to be a fantastic strength. He will have plenty of opportunities to spread the word of young people, and I think he will be suited to that. “If I could pass on any advice, I’d say to really focus on your passionate areas. I focused for two years on Mental Health, as that was an area I held a personal connection to. I had a voice on that issue, and I’m sure there are areas that Joe will feel strongly on too. “Never underestimate the power of your role, with it you can quickly gain access to areas and influencers most young people can’t get. I wish Joe all the best – I hope you really enjoy the next two years as I have done.”

YouTube success

Part of Joe’s success was as a result of a YouTube video that he filmed himself, outlining the key issues he was standing on, that he shared successfully with schools across the Island.

It is hoped the elected Youth MP will participate in key British Youth Council events, making sure the young people of the Isle of Wight are represented. Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) are elected in every part of the UK. There are currently hundreds of MYPs, aged between 11 and 18.

Once elected MYPs may get involved in a variety of issues by meeting with the Island’s MP and local councillors, taking part in campaigns and debates, making speeches and ensuring the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

The most important aspect of any MYP’s job is to make sure they represent the views of the young people in their constituency. Any MYP can set up a campaign, and any young person can support it and make a difference.

Youth Council Seats Awarded

Voted on to the youth council for 2017 to 2019 are Tom Jackson; James Loosemore; Bailey Woodford; Alicia Allen; Charlie Button; Max Battista and Hannah Chilton. The new members of the council will sit for the first time at the end of April.

The Isle of Wight Youth Council is an elected advisory body to the Isle of Wight Council on youth issues. It is elected by young people between the ages of 11 and 21 from across the Island. All Youth Council and member of Youth Parliament activities are non-political.

The purpose of the Isle of Wight Youth Council (IWYC) is to work on behalf of young people of the Isle of Wight, in co-operation with the Isle of Wight council, to increase young people’s influence over issues and decisions, which concern young people and to develop and deliver projects for the benefit of young people.

Once elected, members of the Isle of Wight Youth Council will be concentrating on deciding what their priorities will be for the current term of office.

The priorities will be the focus of their work, when representing the views of young people on the Island, to the Isle of Wight Council and the wider community.