John’s Club members given beach safety lesson

Nineteen members of Ryde-based John’s Club, which caters for people with learning and physical disabilities, spent 90 minutes at Cowes Lifeboat Station to learn about beach safety.

The members, aged from 14 to 60. specifically asked the station’s visits team to cover the subject as they regularly visit Island beaches during the summer months.

To ensure the water safety messages were most effective, the six RNLI representatives divided the club members into small groups.

