John’s Club members given beach safety lesson

RNLI volunteers from Cowes Lifeboat Station recently shared beach safety lessons with members of Ryde-based John’s Club, which caters for people with learning and physical disabilities.

Johns Club Visit

George shares this latest new from Cowes RNLI. Ed

Nineteen members of Ryde-based John’s Club, which caters for people with learning and physical disabilities, spent 90 minutes at Cowes Lifeboat Station to learn about beach safety.

The members, aged from 14 to 60. specifically asked the station’s visits team to cover the subject as they regularly visit Island beaches during the summer months.

To ensure the water safety messages were most effective, the six RNLI representatives divided the club members into small groups.

Tuesday, 4th July, 2017 3:21pm

