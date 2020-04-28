Join Company B and singers from around the Isle of Wight to perform ‘We’ll Meet Again’ on night before VE Day

With VE Day coming up – celebrating 75 years since the end of World War II – Company B UK have decided to plan something special for the community.

On the Thursday before VE Day (7th May), after the clap for NHS, the musical trio will attempt to encourage the whole Isle of Wight in to song.

Harriet from Company B UK explains,

“We have contacted many amazing singers, bands, performers and have asked them to set up a microphone and speaker on their drive or by their front doors. Then, at 8.05pm on Thursday 7th May, we will all start to perform the 1940’s classic, ‘We’ll Meet Again’ by Vera Lynn.”

They are hoping that members of public will join in from their drives, gardens, windows, or front doors.

