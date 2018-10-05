Join global day of action and learn how to ‘Restart a Heart’

If you have never learnt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) now if your chance. Tuesday 16th October. See info at the bottom about where to get your free training. Ed

Restart a Heart is a designated yearly day of action with the aim to teach vital life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills to as many people as possible.

This year, Restart a Heart is going global! For the first time, it will be called World Restart a Heart under the oversight of ILCOR – with support from resuscitation councils covering America (North, Central and South), Canada, South Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, as well as Europe.

Where and when

Once again, it will take place on 16 October, although events will occur on and around that date.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service is aiming to reach a target of training 1,000 people on the Isle of Wight in how to help save a life.

Teaching children and young people

Invitations are being sent to schools for years 6, 9 & 10 and to home educated children to attend our free, interactive CPR training.

These sessions will be delivered by Isle of Wight NHS Trust staff, supported by our Community and Co First Responders.

Other sessions

Thanks to the IW Fire & Rescue service we have eight different venues to offer.

We are also offering free sessions to the public at St Mary’s Hospital throughout the day and between 15:00-17:00 at the eight fire stations:

Cowes

East Cowes

Freshwater

Newport

Ryde

Sandown

Shanklin

Ventnor

For more information see the Ambulance Service Website.

Image: jdhancock under CC BY 2.0