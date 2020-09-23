Join Lifeboat Lotto to help support Isle of Wight inshore rescue crews

Join the Lifeboat Lotto for your chance to win up to £5,000. It costs less than £10pm and you’ll be helping independent lifeboat stations

Crew from Freshwater Lifeboat going out on the water

Join up for the Island Independent Lifeboat Lotto and you could be bagging yourself the £1,300 jackpot next week.

The draw which took place this morning (23rd September 2020) drew the following numbers.

Numbers: 5 – 6 – 7 – 9

With three rollovers since the £1,400 jackpot was won, next week’s jackpot has risen to £1,300.

Take part in the Island Independent Lifeboat Lotto
Taking part in the Lifeboat Lotto is easy. Simply complete the entry form and choose to pay by standing order either monthly, quarterly, six monthly or yearly. Choose four numbers between 1 and 31 or opt for the lucky dip.

The draw takes place every Wednesday morning (numbers will be displayed here OnTheWight) and if the draw doesn’t result in a winner the money rolls over to the next week.

Image: © Freshwater Independent Lifeboat

Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020 9:45am

1 Comment on "Join Lifeboat Lotto to help support Isle of Wight inshore rescue crews"

ukdave

If I were you I’d have nothing to do with this scam. If you want to give money to the lifeboat, do it directly.

23, September 2020 10:07 am

