Join the 50-voice Phoenix Choir and help plans for Pop-up Cafe move on

The event is in aid of a new Pop-Up Café in the church which it is hoped will encourage those passing, or visiting, to make use of the church’s offer of hospitality and friendship.

A concert by the 50-voice Phoenix Choir will take place in All Saints’ Church, Ryde on Saturday 17th August.

With the church hall being regularly utilised, those attending a Sunday or mid-week service could also avail themselves of the new facility which will provide a benefit for the congregation some of whom are elderly living alone.

The investment needed to create this resource will include plumbing and electrical work together with the acquisition of furniture.

The programme
The mixed choir will once again be performing a wide selection of songs from musicals – I Will Follow Him from ‘Sister Act’ and Memory from ‘Cats’, from films – My Heart Will Go On from ‘Titanic’ and Everything I Do from ‘Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves’, together with many other well-known pieces.

Where and when
The concert takes place at All Saints’ Church, Ryde on Saturday 17th August. It commences at 7.30pm.

Admission is free with a retiring collection.

Thursday, 8th August, 2019 9:14am

