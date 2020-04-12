Join the Big Virtual Record Store Day Quiz at Ventnor Exchange next Saturday night

This coming Saturday would have been the annual Record Store Day – one of the busiest days for Ventnor Exchange.

Of course that has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis, so instead, the folks at the Exchange have come up with another way for people with a love of music who are keen to support this fantastic venue, bar, record shop (and more).

Introducing the Big Virtual Record Store Day Quiz

Mhairi explains,

“A Zoom link will be posted on our Website on Saturday 18th April, which you can join from 7.30pm and see and hear our wonderful quizmaster and musical font of knowledge, Doug Alldred. “He will not hear you, and only see you if you wish to use Webcam. This will be a secure link and you do not need to create an account with Zoom. “You may create a household team and we strongly recommend you do, as we will be asking questions about all the eras and genres.”

But that’s not all, the Exchange have set up a way for you to tip them by buying a virtual drink. This support will go directly towards Brave Island – the new youth opportunities Website – more on that soon.

Mhairi continues,

“Record Store Day is historically our busiest day of the year so any virtual drinks bought will help to fill the gap whilst our doors are closed as normally our trading income is what helps us to create cultural experiences for all on the Isle of Wight. There is a prize for the winner too. “So what are you waiting for ? Get brushing up on that music knowledge.”

If you are on Facebook, there is an event page you can respond to, saying that you’ll be taking part.