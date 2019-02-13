Join the Lifeboat Lotto for your chance to win up to £5,000

Fan of 20 pound notes

Join up for the Island Independent Lifeboat Lotto and you could be bagging yourself the £1,100 jackpot next week.

The draw which took place this morning (13th February 2019) drew the following numbers.

Numbers: 6 – 20 – 21 – 31
With a rollover, this means that next week’s jackpot has risen to £1,100.

Take part in the Island Independent Lifeboat Lotto
Taking part in the Lifeboat Lotto is easy. Simply complete the entry form and choose to pay by standing order either monthly, quarterly, six monthly or yearly. Choose four numbers between 1 and 31 or opt for the lucky dip.

The draw takes place every Wednesday morning (numbers will be displayed here OnTheWight) and if the draw doesn’t result in a winner the money rolls over to the next week.

Download the Form to print, complete and post back FREEPOST LIFEBOAT LOTTO.

If you have any queries, just get in touch with us and hopefully we’ll be able to help.

Help raise cash for the Independent Lifeboats on the Isle of Wight.

Image: Image of Money under CC BY 2.0

