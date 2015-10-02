Thanks to Louis for sharing details of the Isle of Wight U3A with OnTheWight readers. Ed

When 400 Islanders get together and share experiences, knowledge, skills and friendship that’s really good news … as you would find if you joined up with them in the Isle of Wight U3A aka University of the Third Age.

Over 40 groups to choose from

All volunteers, the organisers and tutors are members who are willing to share the tasks of organising their special group of which there are now up to 40 meeting at various times, days and places across the Isle of Wight.

You too could be one them, either as participating member or the leader of a group with your special interest. It can be education social or cultural whatever floats your boat.

U3A has international connections with almost a million members in the UK comprising 900 individual area county or town groups.

Just £12 per annum

Each of them is self governing and self funding. Membership of U3A is £12pa and you could belong to as many groups as you have time for.

Get more information from the membership secretary Pam Hicks at 759375 or visit our Website to read our latest newsletter.

Image: David Ling.