Islander with cerebral palsy takes on Welsh mountain challenge

Final preparations are underway as an Isle of Wight man undertakes a mammouth trek.

East Cowes man Josh Barry is unable to walk to the bathroom unaided, but this weekend (Saturday 5th May) sees Josh and a group of supporters attempt to climb the largest mountain in South Wales.

30 year old Josh suffers from a rare form of cerebal palsy (athetoid cerebal palsy) – affecting his speech and movement, and receives constant care at his home. Despite having the condition, he will attempt to reach the summit of Pen-Y-Fan – 886 metres above sea-level.

Supporting Brainwave charity

Josh is raising money for Brainwave – a national charity that helps children with disabilities and additional needs achieve greater independence – and walking in memory of Joel Ryan, a brother of one of the walk supporters who passed away recently and Alice Turner who worked with Josh and the families of other disabled children.

Josh said:

“I have been overwhelmed by the support I and my whole team have got during the build up for this challenge and just hope that I can deliver on the day. Yet despite all the training hours, blisters, sores and niggles, the real heroes are everyone involved with Brainwave and I just hope we can raise as much money as possible for such a worthwhile charity.”

Josh’s determination and character shines through

Among the team is Ben Turner, who works as a carer for Josh:

“We’ve walked Tennyson and Culver Down and we’ve also done a lot of training at Medina’s One Leisure in Newport. The gym there has let us use their studio in poor weather and the instructors have offered us support in the training. “The biggest challenge has been making sure Josh’s body can withstand the strain of such a distance, but his determination and character has shone through.”

Support from Islanders

A team of ten Islanders will be supporting Josh on his walk up the 886 metres of Pen Y Fan, joined by seven more when they get to Wales.

Recent quiz evenings at the Wight Mouse in Chale and the Pier View in Cowes (just a few weeks before it closed) have raised over £700 of the target of £1000. So far the total stands at £1150, thanks to the generosity of Islanders and businesses.

And it won’t just be two legs that are accompanying Josh and the team up the mountain. Tyson the rottweiler has become the official mascot for the walk and will be accompanying his owner, Sam Turner, on the walk.

Josh said:

“I’ve got a severe startle reflex which means sudden noises make my body go into spasm. When I hear a dog bark it’s not great for me and therefore I’ve spent a lifetime being terrified of dogs. So when I was told that one of our friends was considering bringing his Rottweiler along for training, I upheld some strong concerns. “Yet on meeting Tyson I realised he was the softest and most docile dog I’ve ever met and by doing this challenge I’m not only putting myself to the ultimate physical test but I’m also combatting one of my fears. Above all I’ve made a good friend in Tyson!”

Show your support

