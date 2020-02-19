Joshua wins Star Award for customer service at Hovertravel

Joshua Sheekey, a Hovercraft Handling Agent at Hovertravel, has achieved the Star Award for customer service, in Havant & South Downs College’s Apprenticeship Star Awards 2020.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, explains:

“We fully support any awards which recognise the achievements of apprentices and the Star Awards organised by Havant & South Downs College are a perfect opportunity to celebrate apprentices across the region. “Josh is bright, cheerful and friendly, he truly embodies our value of friendliness and takes time to engage with our customers. We are delighted to see him awarded this accolade and are proud to have him on our team at Ryde.”

Raising the profile of apprentices

The Apprenticeship Star Awards raise the profile of apprentices from a variety of organisations in south Hampshire, ensuring that the individuals and the work they do is highlighted.

The ceremony was hosted by Mike Gaston, Principal of Havant & South Downs College and included guest speakers from Fullers and Formaplex alongside the MP for Havant, Alan Mak.

Image: L-R Katie Warrior, Assessor from Havant & South Downs College and Joshua Sheekey from Hovertravel