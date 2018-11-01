Judicial review against Isle of Wight council thrown out by High Court

A judicial review, brought against the Isle of Wight Council over plans for Ryde School, has been dismissed.

Plans for the school were approved in March, despite objectors saying they were “too high, too bulky and fundamentally wrong for the area”.

A judicial review, where a court reviews an administrative action by a public body, was brought against the council. The council were initially successful in having this dismissed on the papers, and the costs awarded to the claimant.

However, the claimant then appealed this decision.

Thrown out by the High Court

Interim head of planning and infrastructure for the council, Paul Barton said:

“Subsequently the claimant requested that the decision to refuse permission be reconsidered at a hearing by the High Court, which was held on Wednesday 17th October 2018. “Having re-considered the request for permission The Hon. Mr Justice Holgate ordered that permission to apply for judicial review be refused and made an order as to payment of the council’s costs.”

Plans for the boarding school can now go ahead as previously approved.

